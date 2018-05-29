Warren man chooses judge, not jury to hear murder trial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man chooses judge, not jury to hear murder trial

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man has decided to have a judge instead of a jury hear his trial for the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child.

Shaun Simpson, 24, is accused of shooting Becky Pyne on November 12, 2016, at the home the couple shared on South Leavitt Road.

Simpson decided to waive his right to a jury trial Tuesday morning. The court moved to start the trial Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Wyatt McKay, who earlier determined that Simpson is competent to stand trial, will hear the case at the request of Simpson.

Pyne's family tells 21 News they want justice for their daughter.

"I just want justice for my daughter, that's about it, I don't know what else to do to him, I just hope he gets the maximum," Richard Pyne said, the victim's father.

Pyne's mother says it's been hard dealing with the loss of her daughter. She fears Simpson is a danger to the public and should be locked up as a result.

Police say Simpson then dropped Pyne off at Trumbull Memorial Hospital the night she was shot, where she later died.

Simpson, who is the father of Pyne's 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Their daughter is now in the care of a relative and is said to be doing okay. 

