Police face more questions on 911 response to trapped teen

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school.

An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14 left Kyle Plush's family and others unsatisfied, and the city council told police to return Tuesday.

Ron Plush found his son's body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call on April 10. A coroner says the teen died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over.

Ron Plush has asked why officers weren't notified that his son was screaming for help and whether there were GPS coordinates for his son's location.

Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com

