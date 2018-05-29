ODOT closing ramp from I-80 WB to Rt. 11 SB overnight

People driving along part of Interstate 80 to Route 11 in Austintown should expect to take a detour that will also affect traffic along Route 46 tonight and early Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is closing the ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 11 southbound from 8 p.m. Tonight until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure is needed so crews can make bridge repairs, according to ODOT.

During the ramp closure, ODOT says it will detour westbound I-80 traffic to State Route 46 southbound to I-80 eastbound to Route 11 southbound.

ODOT is postponing similar closing plans for other ramps in the area originally planned for Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of rain.

Closure of the ramp from I-680 northbound to 11 southbound on Wednesday and shutdown of the ramp from Route 11 northbound to 80 westbound on Thursday will be rescheduled.