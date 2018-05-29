Sunshine And Hot Temperatures Today; Rain Tomorrow!

Sunglasses and Sunscreen are a MUST today!! Be sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water as well! pic.twitter.com/gtP1pxDWq6 — Emily Frazzini (@emilyfrazzWFMJ) May 29, 2018

Yesterday was a gorgeous day and some might call it “steamy,” it was hot! Today is going to feel similar compared to yesterday! As you were heading back to work from Memorial Day weekend, temperatures were warm in the mid-60s earlier this morning.

Temperatures are going to heat up fast to our high of 88 degrees. Today will also feature sunshine! Tomorrow is going to look much more different from today. We expect showers and storms later in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday both feature chances for showers and storms with temperatures remaining in the 80s until the end of the work week. The weekend is looking to be pleasant. We will see sunshine and our seasonal average temperatures back in the 70s!