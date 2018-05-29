Suspect shoots at Youngstown man chasing stolen dirt bike

A man who told police he spotted someone riding his stolen dirt bike in Youngstown got it back, but he may be lucky he didn't lose his life in the process.

Just hours after he reported that the bike had been stolen, the 29-year-old South Side man says he spotted a male walking the stolen bike along Princeton Avenue Monday afternoon.

Neighbors told police they saw a pickup truck strike the bike, sending the man who was walking the bike into the air.

Police say the driver of the truck admitted striking the bike to keep the suspect from getting away.

The rightful owner of the bike says he followed the suspect into the old Bottom Dollar store parking lot on Glenwood Avenue.

The victim says when he told the male that he had his stolen bike, the suspect claimed that he had paid for it and it belonged to him.

The real owner of the bike says when he tried to block the suspect in, the suspect pulled a gun and began firing shots at him and his truck.

The Youngstown Police Shot Spotter system picked up the sounds of six gunshots and dispatched a cruiser to the area.

Officers arriving on the scene say they saw the pickup truck driving in continuous circles in the parking lot.

The driver's side window was shattered and there was a bullet hole in the driver's side door.

The driver jumped out and told officers, “Some dude just shot at me and I don't want to get hit!”

Investigators recovered six shell casings at the scene and also took a report from a passerby whose vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The suspect got away. A check of local hospitals did not locate anyone with injuries consistent with being struck by a truck.

After police confirmed that the pickup truck driver was the actual owner of the dirt bike, it was returned to him.

This is the second time in a week that the owner of a stolen vehicle chased a suspect.

Last Tuesday as West Side man confronted someone driving his stolen car at the Mahoning Avenue Burger King.

The suspect ran but was eventually captured by police.