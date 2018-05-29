Coroner identifies 17-year-old Ellwood City drowning victim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner identifies 17-year-old Ellwood City drowning victim

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. -

The Lawrence County Coroner's office has released the name of a 17-year-old who died on Memorial Day. 

First responders were called out shortly after 2 p.m. to the Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City for reports that someone needed to be rescued. 

According to the coroner's office, the teen, now identified as Bruce Thomas of New Castle, jumped off a rock and into the creek. 

Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis told 21 News that Thomas was "an inexperienced swimmer" and panicked in the water. 

Emergency crews were unable to rescue Thomas from the creek. 

Authorities said there were two other teenagers swimming in the creek with the boy who drowned.

Teolis said emergency crews were able to pull those teens from the water. 
 

