Former Youngstown State graduate honors grandparents with $1M gift

Robert W. Reeder, III, a 1981 Youngstown State University graduate and now a partner in a New York law firm, is donating $1 million to YSU's "We See Tomorrow" fundraising campaign.

The gift is in honor of Attorney Reeder's grandparents who were both from the Mahoning Valley.

The $1 million will be used to create two new professorships in English and history in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at Youngstown State University.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel said, "We thank Attorney Reeder for remembering his grandparents and honoring his alma mater with this very generous donation. Endowed professors have a lasting impact on the University and our students, increasing the institution's academic excellence and providing educational and scholarly opportunities across the campus."

Reeder earned a law degree from Ohio State University in 1984 and is now a partner in the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. He lives with his wife, Lorraine, in Bedford, New York.

Grace Ruth, Reeder's grandmother, was a life-long resident of Youngstown whose dream to attend college and ultimately become a lawyer was cut short by her father's untimely death.

Robert W. Reeder, I, Reeder's grandfather, was also a life-long resident of Youngstown and later in life lived in Greenford, Ohio. To support his family, Reeder went to work in the steel mills as a teenager and never had the opportunity to pursue his dream - to go to college and law school.

The gift creates what will be known as the Robert W. Reeder I Memorial Endowed Professorship in History and the Grace Ruth Memorial Endowed Professorship in English.

The professorships will be filled by nationally-recognized English and history scholars who will teach undergraduate and graduate students, as well as conduct research.