Former Smith Twp. police chief pleads not guilty to theft in office

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The former chief of police in Smith Township appeared in court for the first time after being indicted on a criminal charge of theft in office. 

Forty-eight-year-old John Siranovic pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday while appearing before a judge for the first time. 

Siranovic, who previously functioned as the chief of police in Smith Township for more than a decade, was indicted earlier this month on charges of theft in office and grand theft. 

U.S. Marshals tell 21 News that Siranovic was arrested last week and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He has since been released after posting bond. 

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Green previously said that Siranovic allegedly stole more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards, and credit cards from the department's evidence room. 

Green says Siranovic had sole control over the evidence room at the time. 

Siranovic left the Smith Township in 2017. 

At that point, officials say Siranovic was hired as a patrolman for the Sebring Police Department. 

Sebring Police Ray Harris said that Siranovic was placed on unpaid leave pending his resignation. 

Siranovic is scheduled to return to court on June 4th. The trial has been scheduled to begin in July. 

