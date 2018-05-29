Levy to fund Austintown police could depend on recount

The Mahoning County Board of Elections has announced that they are planning a recount of votes in several local elections, including an issue centered on a levy that would help fund the Austintown Police Department.

Austintown Township trustees previously said they were considering a second attempt and the 2.4-mill replacement levy.

However, now the status of the levy could be up in the air.

On May 8th, the unofficial results of the election showed the levy failing by just 18 votes. At that time, officials said they were still waiting on approximately 30 provisional ballots to be counted as well.

Trustees previously said that the levy was necessary to keep the police department at full staff.

In addition to Austintown's levy, the Mahoning County Board of Elections will also recount votes in the races for Mahoning County Democratic Precinct Committeeman for Boardman Precinct 8, Mahoning County Republican Precinct Committeeman for Youngstown Precinct 4B, and the Mahoning County Local Option for Boardman Precinct 9.