July trial date set for Youngstown water worker accused in steel plate thefts

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown city employee who has been on unpaid leave for nearly two months has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. 

Forty-two-year-old Jeffrey Campana appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday on criminal charges of theft in office and grand theft. 

Campana was indicted earlier this month, after being placed on administrative leave in late March. 

He was accused of stealing metal plates from the city's Waste Water Department. 

According to a report, Campana allegedly stole about 30 1-inch steel road plates from the city from October 2017 through March 23rd. 

A police report says the plates are valued at approximately $20,000. 

Charges of theft, theft in office, and unauthorized use were filed in the Youngstown Municipal Court on April 13th.

A trial against Campana has been scheduled for July 2nd. He is scheduled to appear back in court on June 1st. 
 

