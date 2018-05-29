Howland and Niles police departments offering free gun locks

Two Trumbull County police departments are offering free gun locks to citizens.

The Howland Township Police Department says that they have free gun locks available to all Howland residents.

Officers say that as a firearms owner, you must make absolutely sure that guns in your home are stored properly and safely so that they are not accessible to children or anyone else unauthorized to use them

To pick up a free gun lock, police say to visit the Howland Police Department during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Niles Police Department says that they are offering free gun locks as well.

Officers say that a display of locks will be in the lobby of the Niles Police Department and that individuals may simply walk in and take one.