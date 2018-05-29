New pickleball courts unveiled in Cortland

If you're looking for a way to enjoy the warmer weather, the city of Cortland has a new option.

The city unveiled its new pickleball courts Tuesday morning at Willow Park.

It's a game that incorporates elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton.

If you want to play, all you have to do is bring your own paddles and balls.

The city's mayor says the courts are expected to get a lot of use.

"There are hundreds of pickleball players that come here," said Jim Woofter, mayor of Cortland. "They play every morning early in the morning until about 11 a.m. and I mean they're here every day."

Woofter says pickleball players come in from out of state to play each week.

The city, Mercy Health and the Cortland Rotary Club pitched in a total of $24,000 to resurface the pavement and paint the courts.

The Cortland Area Pickleball Association uses the courts to play each week.