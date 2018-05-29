Dump truck strikes line, causes loud booms, power outages

First responders are on the scene after a large dump truck struck a wire along State Route 7 in North Lima.

Officials on the scene say a dump truck near Paranzino Auctioneers had its bed up when it made contact with a power line.

According to officers, the electricity arced through the cab of the truck and down into all four tires, causing them to burst.

The driver was trapped in the truck for a short time while electric crews attempted to shut off the power.

Electricity in the area was briefly knocked out to about a dozen customers but has since been restored according to FirstEnergy.

The driver was not injured.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing several loud booms that sounded like explosions.

