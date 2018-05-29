Struthers-Poland boundary dispute stalls lakefront project - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers-Poland boundary dispute stalls lakefront project

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

A proposed lakefront housing development is on hold due to a boundary dispute between the Poland and Struthers school districts.

The land in question is more than 40 acres between Clingan Road and Lake Hamilton, where a developer wants to build Hamilton Lake Estates. 

The developer, A&K Gentile Properties, and its realtor, said clients have been waiting to start construction.

"We have seven reservations on hold that have been waiting for over two and a half years for this to kind of get situated," said Rebekah Rouser, Howard Hanna Realty Manager.

One landowner already has built a new home with the understanding that it is in the Poland School District. The other pending deals are for wooded land to the south of his property.

"Poland Schools have been receiving tax dollars for that piece of property historically for a very long time,"  said Poland Superintendent David Janofa.

Now that the land is earmarked for an upscale development, those tax dollars would increase and potentially bring in new students. 

"Depending on how many students would potentially live back in that area, having them here certainly is something we would desire," said Janofa. 

A ruling in favor of Poland had the project ready to go forward until Struthers exercised its right to appeal.

"Struthers Schools had until late March to file an appeal, which they have done. So again, we are back at a stalemate with everything on hold," said Rouser. 

Janofa said this land was never an issue until now. "We certainly need to get some resolution to this sooner than later," said Janofa.

Messages left for Struthers Schools and their legal counsel have not yet been returned.

