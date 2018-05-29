Man's 911 call prompts road block in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man's 911 call prompts road block in Warren

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Trumbull County dispatch said they received a call Monday, around 3:00 p.m., from a man reporting he had a gun pulled on him while driving.

The caller told dispatch that he was on East Market Street in Warren when another driver in an Infinity pulled a gun on him.

Warren police were able to find the driver that the caller was talking about and search his car.

Trumbull County dispatch reported that no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Dispatch said the driver of the vehicle they were checking, said that the man called 911 because he was angry due to a road rage incident that took place between the two drivers.

The 911 caller told dispatch that he was unable to speak to police because he was on his way to work in "Madina." He then stated that he never said a gun was pulled on him, only that something was pulled on him. 

A portion of the road near CVS  in Warren was blocked off temporarily due to this incident.

