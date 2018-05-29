Report: Hacker threatens to send phony sex video to Warren man's boss, newspaper

Warren police say they are investigating a case in which a man was threatened by someone claiming to have an incriminating video that they would distribute if he didn't pay up.

According to a police report, the 29-year-old Warren man told officers that someone had hacked his phone and Facebook account.

The report says that the hacker allegedly edited the victim's face onto a video of a naked male performing a sex act.

The hacker then reportedly then contacted the man through an app and threatened that if the victim did not send a $600 to the Ivory Coast they would post the video to social media, as well as send it directly to the victim's friends, family, and place of employment.

A report says the victim then began "attempting to negotiate with them in order to get more information".

The victim told officers that when he refused to send the money the hacker said that they would send the video to the newspaper and "post it everywhere on the internet".

Police say the victim was repeatedly threatened and told to send money.

The victim was reportedly advised by police to turn off his phone, delete his Facebook, and get a new phone. Officers also told the man that he should let his boss know that he was being scammed as a precaution for if the video was sent.

Police are still investigating.