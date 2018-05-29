Air Quality Advisory Issued for Valley: What to do if you're at risk

The warm temperatures this week has forced an Air Quality Advisory to be declared in the Valley for the second day in a row, and summer may bring even more.

The East Gate Regional Council of Governments declared two Air Quality Advisory Days in the Valley this week.

Officials said it's due to high levels of ozone.

"Ozone is an air quality pollutant that reacts with the sun, so on especially hot or sunny days that can cause some issues," said Justin Mondok from the East Gate Regional Council of Governments.

It's produced when pollution emitted by cars, power plants, refineries and lawn mowers react in the presence of sunlight.

When the sun is out and it's great outside, that's when most people want to be outdoors, but there are some people with certain health conditions that should limit their exposure when there are high levels of ozone outside.

High ozone levels can damage lungs, cause chest pain, coughing, shortness of breath and throat irritation.

It can also worsen problems for people with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Older adults along with children whose systems are not fully developed can also be negatively affected.

"So just limit the time you're outside. A lot of the way air quality works, the effects you feel from it are kind of based on your exposure, so the longer you're exposed or the higher level of those effects are going to be worse," said Mondok.

Mondok also said people an help cut down on air pollution by mowing grass in the evening hours, filling up your car when it's cooler during the day, walking or ride sharing.

Conditions are expected to improve to Good Wednesday through Saturday.