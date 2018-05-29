"Southern Charm" star buys musical equipment, laptop for Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

"Southern Charm" star buys musical equipment, laptop for Warren piano prodigy

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A piano prodigy from Warren that's garnered national media attention, after a video of his went viral, is now getting some attention from a TV actress.

Cameran Eubanks from the Bravo TV show "Southern Charm" purchased some musical equipment, including a Yamaha Hybrid Piano and a MacBook laptop, for Warren G. Harding High School student and pianist Darrius Simmons.

21 News first told Simmons' story about two years ago.

Simmons taught himself how to play the piano with the four fingers he was born with, one finger on his left hand and three fingers on his right.

The story helped land him a performance with South Korean pianist Yiruma at Carnegie Hall.

As well as playing the keyboard in marching band, Simmons plays the trombone in symphonic band and piano in jazz band.

Simmons, now 17, will graduate next year.

After graduation, he hopes to get a scholarship to pursue a degree in music.

The equipment is tentatively scheduled to be delivered to Darrius' home Thursday.

