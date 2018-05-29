Zoning waiver for Youngstown medical marijuana grow site recomme - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Zoning waiver for Youngstown medical marijuana grow site recommended

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Plans are moving forward to open a medical marijuana grow site in Youngstown.

On Tuesday, the city's planning commission voted unanimously to recommend council approve a zoning waiver.

The issue will now go to council to decide.

The waiver would allow Riviera Creek Holdings to locate on Crescent Street within 500 feet of a beer distributor.

There is a zoning law that does not allow distributors of intoxicating liquors and other mind-altering substances to be located within 500 feet of each other, according to Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian.

The planning commission also voted to allow the construction company to move forward with getting a building permit.

Riviera Creek received a state license and expects to be up and running by August for a state audit.

Owner Daniel Kessler said that the company expects to harvest the first crop by the end of the year in November.

The company also applied for a processing license from the state and should find out whether or not it has received the license in June. The facilities need to be operating in September.
 

