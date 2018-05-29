Rep. Tim Ryan holds town hall meeting at YSU

Education, gun control and the future of the Democratic Party. Those were just a few of the topics touched on at a town hall meeting where Congressman Tim Ryan took questions from a crowd at YSU Tuesday night.

About four times a year, Congressman Tim Ryan holds town hall meeting all around his district to hear from his constituents.

A little more than 100 people gathered at DeBartolo Hall to ask questions.

One young man said he was worried about the future of the democrat party.

Ryan said the party needs to focus on its working party roots.

"To me, the heart of that agenda is getting past the politics and getting reconnected back to what is the purpose? What are we doing here? We need good high paying middle-class jobs that provide economic security for people in communities like ours," said Ryan.

One woman said she was concerned about the future of General Motors in Lordstown.

"My hope is we would get another product up there. I don't know when that would be, but we are in conversations with the union and the company," said Ryan.

Education was on the minds of many in the crowd.

Ryan also mentioned we need to invest in public education or see ourselves getting beat by China in the world economy.

"If we start treating our teachers properly and we start investing in our schools, after school, summer schools, technology additive programming, we can get there and compete with China," said Ryan.

As for gun control, Ryan said there needs to be limits and bans.

"We should make sure we limit the magazine rounds. We need to ban bump stocks. We need to make sure there is a background check on anybody who is purchasing a gun including at a gun show or a personal sale," said Ryan.