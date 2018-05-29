Company recalls brand of birth control after pills are put out of order

President Donald Trump on Wednesday put his signature on a bill allowing terminally ill patients to try unproven treatments to fight their disease.More >>
It's well-known that exercise benefits the brain as well as the heart and muscles, but new research pinpoints just how much -- and what types -- of exercise may promote thinking skills as you age.More >>
When it comes to kids and medical procedures like needles, expectation is everything.More >>
Urgent care centers are popping up across the country as an option for medical treatment. But it's important to know the differences between these facilities and your local hospital emergency department.More >>
Many doctors have internet portals to help patients manage their care. But that doesn't mean older folks will use them.More >>
Swimming is a great way to stay in shape while having fun and without stressing your joints.More >>
People with diabetes are the ones who end up harmed by high list prices, high out-of-pocket costs and formulary restrictionsMore >>
We've all "caught" yawning from other people, but why that happens is unclear, according to a psychologist who has researched the behavior.More >>
Lots of things grow in the spring, including your risk of severe allergic reactions and asthma attacks. So people need to take preventive measures and know when to seek medical care, an emergency physician says.More >>
Outdoor enthusiasts: Here's a bit of good tick-fighting news just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.More >>
