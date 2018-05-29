Kent State Trumbull helps Animal Welfare League build new surgical suite

Kent State University at Trumbull has made a financial investment of $250,000 to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County (AWL) to build out a new joint-use medical and surgical area, limited to the purchase of equipment and supplies.

Construction began this spring and should be completed by fall semester.



The space will include the most-up-to-date laboratory, surgical suite, recovery and treatment area, radiology room and pharmacy.

Veterinary technology students have been training in temporary space within the facility. Students will now complete their clinical requirements at the AWL.



"The partnership we have with the AWL really sets our program apart," said Melissa Best, program coordinator. "Our students will be working in a state-of-the-art facility and the AWL will be able to enhance its ability to care for our animals."



Close to 40 students are currently enrolled in Kent State Trumbull's Associate Degree of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology.

The degree prepares graduates to serve as technicians performing support functions within area veterinary clinics.

Courses for the program apply toward a Bachelor Degree of Technical and Applied Studies for students who would have a career interest in a veterinary management position.

Local students complete the entire degree program at Kent State Trumbull. However, Kent State University at Tuscarawas administers it.



"We are constantly looking for ways to add meaningful learning experiences to our degree programs," said Dr. Lance Grahn, Dean and Chief Administrative Officer, Kent State Trumbull. "And with those experiences, we are able to leverage our assets as one of the largest university systems in the nation to meet community needs and add to the quality of human and, in this case, animal life in the Valley."



Grahn said this is one of the first steps as the campus soon rolls out its new strategic initiative, ProsperTC (Trumbull County), a strategic vision for a safe and secure community that is healthier educationally, economically, culturally, mentally and physically.

