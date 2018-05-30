Liberty tractor 'accident' now investigated as homicide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty tractor 'accident' now investigated as homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
Shanon Road property where victim was found Shanon Road property where victim was found
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone says one of his detectives and a state investigator are working “non-stop” as they look into the death of a woman originally thought to have been the result of an accident.

Late Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk originally believed that it was an accident when the body of 60-year-old Loraine Lynn was found on land owned by her mother on Shannon Road in the township.

At the time, Police said Lynn was riding a tractor when she fell into a pond.

But one month before Dr. Gemaniak passed away in April, he told Chief Tisone that he believed that the Ravenna woman died from injuries that weren't consistent with a fall from a tractor.

Since March, Tisone says the death has been investigated as a homicide by one of his detectives and an investigator from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Tisone admitted to 21 News that the investigation faces challenges since they didn't learn that foul play may be involved until eight months after Lynn's death, and police no longer have Dr. Germaniuk available to discuss the case.

However, Tisone says that investigators have several leads and he expects what he calls “a good outcome” from the investigation.

Tisone would not comment when 21 News asked him how he believed a murder could be staged as a tractor accident.

The victim's brother Howard Pullin tells 21 News, "It's hard to believe that she was murdered.  He said she had no enemies that he's aware of.

Loraine Lynn's fiance Mark Schoonover of Ravenna says, "He still misses her every single day, and his gut feeling was that he couldn't see how it ever was an accident.  But he also said he's not an investigator, so he has to wait and see what the outcome is.  He said she was at the home that day to help her mother."

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says he expects a favorable result from the investigation.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms