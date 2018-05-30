Liberty tractor 'accident' now investigated as homicide

Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone says one of his detectives and a state investigator are working “non-stop” as they look into the death of a woman originally thought to have been the result of an accident.

Late Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk originally believed that it was an accident when the body of 60-year-old Loraine Lynn was found on land owned by her mother on Shannon Road in the township.

At the time, Police said Lynn was riding a tractor when she fell into a pond.

But one month before Dr. Gemaniak passed away in April, he told Chief Tisone that he believed that the Ravenna woman died from injuries that weren't consistent with a fall from a tractor.

Since March, Tisone says the death has been investigated as a homicide by one of his detectives and an investigator from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Tisone admitted to 21 News that the investigation faces challenges since they didn't learn that foul play may be involved until eight months after Lynn's death, and police no longer have Dr. Germaniuk available to discuss the case.

However, Tisone says that investigators have several leads and he expects what he calls “a good outcome” from the investigation.

Tisone would not comment when 21 News asked him how he believed a murder could be staged as a tractor accident.

The victim's brother Howard Pullin tells 21 News, "It's hard to believe that she was murdered. He said she had no enemies that he's aware of.

Loraine Lynn's fiance Mark Schoonover of Ravenna says, "He still misses her every single day, and his gut feeling was that he couldn't see how it ever was an accident. But he also said he's not an investigator, so he has to wait and see what the outcome is. He said she was at the home that day to help her mother."

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says he expects a favorable result from the investigation.

