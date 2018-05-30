Dry Start To The Day With Rain On The Way!

A BEAUTIFUL start to this Wednesday Morning! Conditions will remain dry for the first half of the day! Chances for precipitation increases later this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/r9osKYihfx — Emily Frazzini (@emilyfrazzWFMJ) May 30, 2018

The middle of the work week started the morning off warm in the 70s! Temperatures are going to heat up to a high of 83 degrees today! The first half of the day will remain dry with sunshine. Chances of showers and storms will increase in the afternoon.

You will need your umbrella for the next couple of days! Expect spotty showers on Thursday. Friday will feature sunshine as well as chances for precipitation. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s until the end of the work week. The humidity will also be sticking around for a little bit longer.

The weekend will bring seasonal temperatures back in the 70s as well as a decrease in humidity.