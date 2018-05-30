Warren teen sentenced for letting 11-year-old girl drive car

A 19-year-old Warren woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for letting an eleven-year-old girl drive her around in a car.

Brandy Cross has been sentenced to thirty days in the Trumbull County Jail after pleading no contest to child endangering.

A judge in Warren Municipal court dismissed charges of criminal damaging, trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Warren police arrested Cross in November after officers working near the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority apartments near Reo Terra St. spotted a Chevy Trailblazer flashing their high-beams at the cruiser.

Police say they turned around and pulled the Trailblazer over, at which point Cross jumped out of the backseat of the vehicle.

In the front seat behind the wheel, officers found an 11-year-old girl who had been reported as a missing runaway more than a week prior.

Officers say that Cross told them that she didn't have a driver's license, which is why the younger girl was driving.

A report says that she told officers she thought it was "completely ok" for the pre-teen to drive, and that she "wasn't worried" about the girl crashing the vehicle.

In addition to her jail sentence, Cross has been placed on probation for five years and has been ordered to have no contact with the 11-year-old girl.