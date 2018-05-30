Recount shows Austintown Police levy failed by 14 votes

Even after a recount by the Mahoning County Board of Elections, a levy that trustees said was necessary to the Austintown Township Police Department has failed.

After a narrow loss on May 8th at the polls, the Board of Elections announced they would recount the ballots.

As of Wednesday morning, the final number of votes still meant that the replacement levy to help fund the police department had failed by 14 votes.

Austintown Township trustees previously said they were considering a second attempt and the 2.4-mill replacement levy.

Trustees previously said that the levy was necessary to keep the police department at full staff.

In addition to Austintown's levy, the Mahoning County Board of Elections also recounted votes in the races for Mahoning County Democratic Precinct Committeeman for Boardman Precinct 8, Mahoning County Republican Precinct Committeeman for Youngstown Precinct 4B, and the Mahoning County Local Option for Boardman Precinct 9.

The board of blections said the outcome of those races stayed the same as well.