MCCTC hosting job fair today for healthcare workers

Community members looking for a career in healthcare are being invited to a job fair at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center today.

MCCTC is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 31st from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Job seekers are asked to bring their resumes for the opportunity to speak with prospective employers.

There will also be the opportunity for on-site interviews.

MCCTC says no registration is required to attend.

The job fair will be held in the Joyce Brooks Center on N. Palmyra Road in Canfield.

