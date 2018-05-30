Duo arrested after wandering toddlers are dropped off at Newton - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE

Duo arrested after wandering toddlers are dropped off at Newton Falls FD

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

Two people are in the Trumbull County Jail facing charges after a pair of children were found wandering along a busy section of road alone. 

Newton Falls Police say Stephanie Lawyer, 32, and Jackson Pleacher, 33, will face charges of child endangering after being arrested Wednesday afternoon. 

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Newton Falls Fire Department took to social media asking anyone who might recognize two small children to come forward with information. 

The fire department said two Samaritans saw two children trying to cross State Route 534 by themselves. 

According to officials, the two people brought the children to the fire department. 

From there police say a family friend saw the post and was able to alert the mother. 

Police tell 21 News that the mother, Lawyer, and Pleacher, were allegedly sleeping at home when the children were able to get out and go in search of ice cream. 

Lawyer and Pleacher are both facing two charges of child endangering each. In addition, both suspects were wanted on warrants in unrelated cases. 

The children, believed to be about two and four-years-old, are said to be ok and are temporarily staying with neighbors until relatives can pick them up.  

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

