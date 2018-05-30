UPDATE: Bishop Murry released from hospital, leukemia cells suppressed

The Youngstown Catholic Diocese says Bishop George Murry has been released from the hospital.

Murry, who is 69, was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic with acute leukemia late last month to begin four weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

Monsignor Zuraw says that the Bishop had not been feeling well over the past two months, but did not think that anything was seriously wrong until his diagnosis over the weekend.

However, the diocese says doctors are pleased with Murry's progress and the fact that the leukemia cells have been suppressed.

Murry will reportedly have to continue to visit the clinic weekly to monitor his recovery.

A release says Bishop Murry is very appreciative of all the prayers and support he has received, but he is not accepting visitors or calls at this time.

