Bazetta FD issues warning after scammers call station

The Bazetta Fire Department is issuing a warning to community members after receiving a scam phone call themselves.

According to the department's Facebook page, someone has been calling residents claiming to be from the fire department or the fireman's association and asking for donations.

A social media post says that the station received a phone call from a phone number with a 440 area code.

Bazetta Fire Department says they do not ask for any money from residents, especially over the phone, and such calls are a scam.

These callers are allegedly claiming any money donated will be for the local fire department, which is not true.