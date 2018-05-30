Great Groceries: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Grilled Cheese

Turkey Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese

2 Tbsp. butter

4 slices whole grain bread

6 slices turkey bacon, cooked

4 slices fresh Mozzarella cheese

1 avocado, sliced

1 tomato, sliced

4 basil leaves

Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place 2 slices of bread, butter side down, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Layer with turkey bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato and basil. Top with bread, butter side up.

Cook until golden brown. Carefully flip sandwich and reduce heat to medium. Cook until golden brown and cheese starts to melt.