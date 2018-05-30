Drilling company takes steps to address concerns in Brookfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Drilling company takes steps to address concerns in Brookfield

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

After months of preparation, drilling is ready to begin for the first injection well in Brookfield.

Permits to allow the drilling of up to five injection wells at a site along state route seven have prompted numerous protest demonstrations. With drilling ready to commence, the company is taking steps beyond its permit requirements to address some local concerns, including noise reduction.

"The company has installed a sound wall that is about 16 feet tall as well as sound deadening around the engine system for the drilling rig. All of that is designed to reduce some of the noise that otherwise would reach the mobile home park that is adjacent to the property where the wells are being drilled," said Rob Boulware, of Seneca Resources Corporation. 

The company says the first well is the farthest from any occupied dwelling and will be a daylight only operation.  The company also will be using a street sweeper with water capability to keep state route seven clear of mud or rocks.

Brookfield township trustee Dan Suttles says the township has been informed of the measures being taken by the company.

"I guess the bottom line is those are little things and in the big picture they're still going to be injecting this substance underneath homes in our town," said Suttles. 

Seneca says downhole injection is actually a final option in oil and gas exploration because water is expensive.

 "Right now Seneca Resources is recycling and re-using 75 percent of the water that comes back to our operation," according to Boulware.
 
That should greatly reduce the number of trucks coming to the site. Neighbors say they are still concerned about their water supply and possible earthquakes and want the drilling halted. Township trustees have scheduled a special meeting about the wells at 6 p.m. on Friday,

