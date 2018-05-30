Boardman teacher placed on leave

A teacher in the Boardman Local School District has been placed on leave.

According to officials with the district, June Baker was placed on leave until the end of the year due to "a personnel matter".

School district officials could not reveal more details about the matter but said that it does not affect the "safety, well-being, or education" of the children.

Authorities say there is no criminal investigation.

Baker will remain on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year, however, it is not clear if Baker will return next year.

Last year, 21 News spoke with Baker after she gained attention as the "dancing teacher" along busy Route 224.

At that point, Baker who at that time was a 5th-grade teacher said she was passionate about spreading empowerment, encouragement, and positivity in the classroom and beyond.

