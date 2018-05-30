Youngstown City School District looking for bus drivers

The Youngstown School District is looking for bus drivers.

The district is conducting open interviews on Monday, June 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Information sessions are scheduled for 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The interviews and information sessions will be held at the bus garage on Teamster Drive.

District officials say training will be provided to all prospective drivers at no cost.

Information on how to secure a CDL will be provided to each driver.

YCSD says driving a school bus offers a great opportunity for retirees, parents with school-aged children or anyone looking for part-time employment.

Later interviews are available upon request.