Westside Bowl in Youngstown officially open

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday officially opened the new Westside Bowl in Youngstown.

The lanes are oiled up and ready to go at the new bowling alley on Mahoning Avenue.

Jami and Nate Offerdahl purchased the business in March with hopes to turn it into a place people can come and hang out, even if they don't like bowling.

The bowling alley has a venue for bands and other entertainment, a bar, and a lounge area.

The Offerdahl's say the long-term goal is to create a unique entertainment venue that provides the Valley with access to bowling, music, art, and experiences that they previously would have had to travel to Cleveland or Pittsburgh to take part in.

Westside Bowl opens at noon every day. The Alley closes at midnight Monday through Thursday, 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. on Sunday.