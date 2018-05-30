Local spelling bee contender knocked out of national competition - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local spelling bee contender knocked out of national competition

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Just one day before the National Scripps Spelling Bee finals, 8th grader Isabella Pinto from Bristol has been knocked out of the competition. 

Pinto spelled correctly on stage both 'apishamore' and 'schmutz,' but was knocked out Wednesday when her score on a written test wasn't high enough to advance to the finals.

"I am proud, but I'm also disappointed. I'm still thankful I got this far," said Isabella.

Isabella's mother, Mackenzie Pinto, shared with 21 News some photos of Isabella competing. She also shared photos of Isabella meeting the national spelling bee pronouncer and participating in the Dr. Seuss Word Challenge.

In the end, Mackenzie said she is very proud of her daughter. 

"The way she's been so gracious today, just knowing her journey is over and just being mature and excited for the other contestants. We're just so happy for her," said Mackenzie.

