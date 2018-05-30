Campbell Schools giving students free meals all summer long - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Campbell Schools giving students free meals all summer long

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

The Campbell City School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and providing meals to all students. 

School officials say meals will be provided from June 11 to August 10 to any student in need, free of charge.

The program is free to kids ages 1-18. Students can receive meals even if they don't qualify for "free or reduced" meals during the regular school calendar.

"We know the value of our programs and the benefit to the students and parents. Free meals for all student is a way we can eliminate barriers. No student should be without a meal and we are committed to educating the whole child," says Superintendent, Matthew Bowen.

Meals will be provided at both the Campbell K-7 School and Campbell Memorial High School.

At Campbell K-7 School, breakfast will be provided Monday-Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At Campbell Memorial High School, lunch will be provided Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, meals will not be served from July 2 to July 5. Meals will resume on July 6.

No meals will be served on August 6 due to cafeteria staff training. 

School officials say students are encouraged to attend either location for breakfast or lunch. No registration is needed.

The district allows children to get one free meal of each type per day.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms