Campbell Schools giving students free meals all summer long

The Campbell City School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and providing meals to all students.

School officials say meals will be provided from June 11 to August 10 to any student in need, free of charge.

The program is free to kids ages 1-18. Students can receive meals even if they don't qualify for "free or reduced" meals during the regular school calendar.

"We know the value of our programs and the benefit to the students and parents. Free meals for all student is a way we can eliminate barriers. No student should be without a meal and we are committed to educating the whole child," says Superintendent, Matthew Bowen.

Meals will be provided at both the Campbell K-7 School and Campbell Memorial High School.

At Campbell K-7 School, breakfast will be provided Monday-Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At Campbell Memorial High School, lunch will be provided Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, meals will not be served from July 2 to July 5. Meals will resume on July 6.

No meals will be served on August 6 due to cafeteria staff training.

School officials say students are encouraged to attend either location for breakfast or lunch. No registration is needed.

The district allows children to get one free meal of each type per day.