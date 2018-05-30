Liberty Twp. Police looking for suspects who stole mower from ch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty Twp. Police looking for suspects who stole mower from church

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty Township Police are asking for the community's assistance in finding two suspects who stole a mower from a local church Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two white males broke into a detached building on the property of Liberty Assembly of God Church on Belmont Avenue just before 4 p.m. 

According to Detective Buhala, two males removed a commercial Toro zero turn mower, loaded it into the trailer, then fled the area east on Crew Hood Road. 

The suspects were driving a maroon Ford F-150.

Liberty Township Police ask anyone with information to contact the department's tip line (330) 539-9830 or send them a message on Facebook. 

