Good Samaritans help when military truck crashes in Mercer County

When a military vehicle crashed in Mercer County a couple of Good Samaritans did more than just gawk and drive by, they stopped to help some of our Valley's bravest.

State Police say the five-ton vehicle veered off the southbound lane of Interstate 79 in Findley Township Tuesday afternoon.

Thirty National Guard Soldiers as well as Military and State Police were on the scene to help one person who was injured and investigate the crash.

Police say an unidentified couple showed up on an overpass that hot afternoon and used a rope to lower a case of Gatorade to the soldiers and police officers.

In addition, Primanti Brothers donated pizza and french fries to the rescuers.

The media release does not say where the Guardsmen were from.