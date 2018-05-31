Boardman driver cited for crash that caused evacuations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman driver cited for crash that caused evacuations

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a crash Thursday night that led to a Boardman neighborhood being evacuated. 

32-year-old Amanda Holt was cited for OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle after the car she was driving  crashed into a home and a gas  line in the 700 block of Larkridge Avenue at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. 

The fire department evacuated homes on either side and across the street from the accident scene until Dominion Energy could arrive and shut off the gas sometime after midnight.

Holt told police "I'd be lying if I said alcohol didn't have anything to do with it, but I hit a really large pothole with my front left tire," according to the police report. 

The report says Holt admitted to having three "tall Jolly Traveler Blackberry shandies," including finishing one five minutes before the crash.

Holt was taken to the hospital for facial and arm injuries. 

The home's foundation was damaged in the crash.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:36 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Current lava flows are hottest, fastest of latest eruption

    Current lava flows are hottest, fastest of latest eruption

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:09:44 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo from video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava from a fissure created fountains to heights of 200 feet at times, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo from video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava from a fissure created fountains to heights of 200 feet at times, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    The hottest and fastest-moving lava of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption spread across new parts of the Big Island Wednesday, forcing officials to order evacuations in two coastal neighborhoods.More >>
    The hottest and fastest-moving lava of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption spread across new parts of the Big Island Wednesday, forcing officials to order evacuations in two coastal neighborhoods.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:42:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms