Boardman driver cited for crash that caused evacuations

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a crash Thursday night that led to a Boardman neighborhood being evacuated.

32-year-old Amanda Holt was cited for OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle after the car she was driving crashed into a home and a gas line in the 700 block of Larkridge Avenue at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire department evacuated homes on either side and across the street from the accident scene until Dominion Energy could arrive and shut off the gas sometime after midnight.

Holt told police "I'd be lying if I said alcohol didn't have anything to do with it, but I hit a really large pothole with my front left tire," according to the police report.

The report says Holt admitted to having three "tall Jolly Traveler Blackberry shandies," including finishing one five minutes before the crash.

Holt was taken to the hospital for facial and arm injuries.

The home's foundation was damaged in the crash.