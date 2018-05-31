Boardman neighbors evacuated after car strikes home and gas line

Some people living in a Boardman neighborhood experienced a rude awakening overnight when a car crashed into a home and a gas line.

The car that ran into a home on the 700 block of Larkridge Avenue at around 11 p.m. Wednesday also struck a gas meter.

The fire department evacuated homes on either side and across the street from the accident scene until Dominion Energy could arrive and shut off the gas sometime after midnight.

One woman was injured, but it is unknown at this time if she was the driver of the car.

The home's foundation was damaged in the crash.