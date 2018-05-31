Appeals court won't seal former Bazetta Police chief's criminal - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Appeals court won't seal former Bazetta Police chief's criminal record

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

The man who was Bazetta Township Police Chief from 1978 until 1993 has lost yet another bid to have his criminal past sealed from public view.

The Eleventh District Court of Appeals has upheld a Judge Wyatt McKay's earlier decision to deny Reggie Potts' request to seal his court record showing he was convicted of tampering with records, theft in office and falsification.

The convictions stem from separate incidents over a time period spanning from 1987 to 1992.

In 1994, Potts was sentenced to sixty days house arrest. He was placed on probation until 1997.

Because the convictions were from separate indictments and were related to separate criminal acts, Judge McKay ruled that Potts does not qualify to have his record sealed.

Potts has failed in three previous attempts to have his record sealed.

The appeal court's decision may be read here

