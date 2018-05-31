Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The woman whose claims that Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

NBC's "Today" show on Thursday aired a brief, taped segment of an interview with Andrea Constand.

Constand discussed how she says Cosby knocked her out in 2004 with three blue pills he called "your friends," and her reaction to the assault that followed. She said she wasn't able to react, saying: "I was a limp noodle."

Constand says she felt "ashamed" and didn't immediately tell anyone about the assault because she thought "no one would believe Cosby would do such a thing."

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. Cosby turns 81 in July and is likely to face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The full interview is due to air Friday night on the network's "Dateline" show.

