Two car crash snarls Route 224 traffic in Ellsworth

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

A two-car crash tied up Thursday morning's commute on Route 224 in Ellsworth Township.

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy tells 21 News that one of the cars rear-ended another car that had slowed down for a tractor on US Route 224 east of State Route 45.

The deputy tells 21 News that no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Drivers in the area should be aware that ODOT is sealing cracks along US 224 in Berlin Township between State Route 534 and the Portage County line through early June.

