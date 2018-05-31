Warren man on trial for murder of girlfriend expected to take the stand

A Warren man accused of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child, is expected to take the stand in his own defense today.

Shaun Simpson, 24, has been on trial in Trumbull County Court since Tuesday for allegedly shooting Becky Pyne on November 12, 2016, at the home the couple shared on South Leavitt Road.

Police say Simpson then dropped Pyne off at Trumbull Memorial Hospital the night she was shot, where she later died.

Simpson, who is the father of Pyne's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Their daughter is now in the care of a relative and is said to be doing okay.

At Simpson's request, Judge Wyatt McKay is hearing the case instead of a jury.

Attorneys are expected to present closing arguments today as well.