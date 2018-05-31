Detour extended during S.R. 14 bridge replacement in Columbiana County

Drivers in Columbiana County who travel over a bridge on State Route 14 may have to take a detour longer than they thought.

The County Line Road bridge over State Route 11 between Columbiana and Washingtonville was closed three weeks earlier than expected back in March and its reopening is delayed until late June.

The bridge was scheduled to reopen on June 15.

Traffic is detoured on SR 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to SR 165 east (W. South Range Road) to SR 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) back to SR 14.

Officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 said the weather was the main reason for the delay in construction of the bridge deck.

The total cost of this bridge replacement project is $1.6 million.

The latest the bridge will be reopening is June 26.