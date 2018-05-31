Town hall today on Crestview Schools facility funding

Crestview Local Schools are hosting a town hall meeting today where residents can ask questions about a recommendation from the state to build new Pre-K through 12 facilities.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center at 44100 Crestview Road.

Crestview's superintendent said the meeting is the third in the Board of Education's series.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission has come out to the schools over the last 12 months to assess them.

Its report stated the repairs for the schools cost too much money and have agreed to pay for a share for the recommended upgrade.

The superintendent said immediate repairs would be so much the district would have to pass an 8.9 million levy.

What's also concerning for the superintendent is the heating systems need to be redone in some of the rooms, but for the middle school, which is 60 years old, the systems need completely replaced with new equipment.

The high school also surrounds the middle school.

After the board garners thoughts and concerns from the community, they will make a decision to put a bond issue on the fall ballot for the new construction.