Former Farrell priest passes away - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Rev. Donald E. Berdis Rev. Donald E. Berdis
FARRELL, Pa. -

A former priest in Farrell has passed away after more than 50 years of working at several Pennsylvania schools and ministries.

The Rev. Donald E. Berdis, 80, passed away Sunday, May 27 in Westlake Woods, Erie. 

He was born on June 9, 1937, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Janosik) Berdis.

Fr. Berdis was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1963, by the Most Reverend Edward P. McManaman at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie. 

He began his priestly ministry at DuBois Central Catholic High School while serving as a weekend assistant at Immaculate Conception Parish in Brookville, where he also celebrated daily Mass and helped with catechesis and other ministries.

After 17 years of teaching, Fr. Berdis was appointed to Pastor of Our Lady Fatima Parish in Farrell.

He served at the parish until 2017 when he retired at the age of 79. 

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Holy Family Church, 913 Fulton Street in Erie from 3:00 - 8:00 pm and on Friday, June 1, from 9 am until the start of the Funeral Mass at noon.

Bishop Persico will be the main celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Erie.  

The Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street is handling arrangements. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Avenue in Farrell. 

To view Fr. Berdis' full obituary, click here

