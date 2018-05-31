Several roads closed for Annual African American Achievers Fest - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Several roads closed for Annual African American Achievers Fest in Warren

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Several main roads in Warren will be closed this weekend for the 34th annual African American Achiever's Association Festival this weekend. 

The event will take place in Courthouse Square Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. 

This festival celebrates African American culture and heritage with a weekend of great food, rides, and entertainment. 

The following roads will be closed for the festival, from Thursday, May 31 at 6 pm to Monday, June 4 at 9 a.m. 

  • West Market Street, from North Park Avenue to Mahoning Avenue
  • Mahoning Avenue, from West Market Street to High Street
  • High Street, from North Park Avenue to Mahoning Avenue

All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets by 5:45 p.m on Thursday, May 31.

