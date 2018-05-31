Suspect arrested after January Jared Galleria robbery in Boardman

A suspect has been arrested in connection to January robbery at a Boardman jewelry store that sent police on a chase that ended in a crash and an on-foot manhunt.

Mark Greene, 42, was arrested at his Philadelphia home Wednesday, nearly four months after the incident.

He is facing several charges after police were told by a witness at the Jared Galleria of Jewelry on Market Street that Greene stole two diamonds and ran out of the store on January 29.

Several agencies assisted in their pursuit, which resulted in the suspect's vehicle crashing on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

Greene then fled on foot.

Police said the diamonds stolen were 1.5 and 2 karats valued at a total of $25,000.

A pair of jewelry tweezers were also stolen.

The incident was caught on surveillance video of Greene allegedly stealing the items as an employee was showing the diamonds to him.

Greene is currently booked in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of robbery, theft, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday evening.